Emma Hernan Goes Braless Underneath An Open Denim Jacket While Sitting In Her Car

Emma Hernan is slaying Instagram yet again. The model took to her account on Thursday to thrill her 922,000 followers with another stunning look that added some serious heat to her page.

In the image, the blond bombshell was snapped sitting in the driver’s seat of her car, which boasted a sleek black leather interior with silver accents. She turned her body so that her legs hung over the chair cushion and out of the vehicle, and rested one arm on top of the steering wheel while letting the other hang down in between her knees. Her head was cocked slightly to the side as she gazed at the camera through a pair of trendy aviator sunglasses with her lips parted in a sensual and seductive manner.

Emma is far from shy about flaunting her incredible figure in scanty bikinis or lingerie. However, the latest addition to her Instagram page saw her rocking a more modest ensemble — though it was still sexy nonetheless. The look included a cropped, light wash denim jacket with edgy, distressed detailing on its cuffs and collars. She opted to leave the piece completely unbuttoned, revealing that she was both shirtless and braless underneath.

The move made for a racy display of the star’s bare chest and voluptuous cleavage. Her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

Emma also rocked a pair of light wash skinny jeans. The bottoms clung tightly to her lower half in all of the right ways, defining her lean legs and killer curves. She decided to leave the pants unbuttoned as well and folded down its waistband, offering her fans a good look at her flat stomach and abs.

As for her platinum locks, the social media star kept it simple by leaving them down in a deep, side part. A pair of gold hoop earrings peeked out from underneath her locks, giving her outfit the perfect amount of bling.

Fans went wild for Emma’s denim-on-denim look, with dozens flocking to the comments section to let their admiration be known.

“Honey you are the most divine rose, the most beautiful, the envy of all the stars,” one person praised.

“Hottest post of today!!” declared another fan.

“So sexy you can even pull off double denim,” a third follower remarked.

“Can I get a ride? Gorgeous,” quipped a fourth user.

The snap has also racked up nearly 14,000 likes within 16 hours of going live.