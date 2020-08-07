Kristin Cavallari Cutting ‘Toxicity’ From Life And Focusing On Herself Amid Divorce From Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari said she is cutting “toxicity” from her life and focusing on herself amid her divorce from Jay Cutler in an interview with Us Weekly.

The Very Cavallari star told the publication that she plans to use the extra hours she has in the day to better herself, be the best mom possible, and continue to grow her fashion brand Uncommon James.

Kristin told the publication that in the past she struggled with a mentality that was too focused on what she wanted to be doing the following year or the year after that.

“This is the first time in a very long time that I feel like I can take a breath. I’m enjoying things slowed down and having more time to focus on what really matters in life,” she said.

“Right now, I just want to be present and enjoy this journey.”

The reality star explained that this new outlook includes putting herself first. She revealed that she wakes up at 5 a.m. on weekdays in order to have a moment of quiet in the morning “to get ready for the madness” and to work out.

In addition to her exercise and healthy eating regimen, Kristin told Us Weekly she is getting rid of the things that don’t bring her joy.

“I hate negativity. I will run the other way from it, but I’ve had to learn how to cut toxicity out of my life as I’ve gotten older,” she said.

The Laguna Beach bombshell also opened up about the people closest to her and revealed that her mom is her best friend.

“I’m also lucky to have some incredibly strong friendships who I can always count on to make me feel better,” she said.

Timothy Hiatt / Getty Images

In April, Kristin announced her separation from former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler after almost seven years of marriage, much of which was documented on E! reality series Very Cavallari. The pair have three children together — Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4.

On Tuesday, Kristin shared a picture of herself sitting on the lap of former flame Steven Colletti. The duo’s high school romance was a major plot point on Laguna Beach — the MTV reality show they co-starred on as teenagers.

Although the blurry Instagram snap appeared to be recent, it was accompanied by the playful caption “2004 or 2020?!”

Shortly after the image was posted, fans noticed that Kristin’s ex husband had deleted his Instagram account. A source told E! News that Jay was getting “a lot of heat” on social media due to the cozy snap and deleted his account.

However, a source confirmed to E! News that Kristen and Stephen are not dating.