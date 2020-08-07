Gabi DeMartino Poses In White Crop Top & Miniskirt For Latest Outfit Post

YouTube star Gabi DeMartino — who makes videos under the username “Fancy Vlogs by Gab” — took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself.

The 25-year-old stunned in a white crop top that had thin straps. The garment was relatively low-cut and displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. DeMartino paired the ensemble with a miniskirt that was tied-up at the front. She completed the outfit with flat white shoes and didn’t appear to be wearing any socks. DeMartino accessorized with small stud earrings and a necklace. She styled her long wavy brunette hair down and put on a brown hat that featured the signature Louis Vuitton print. DeMartino placed a black-and-white leather bag on her shoulder which had a chain strap.

The YouTuber, who has more than 2 million subscribers, treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from head-to-toe outdoors in front of a cream brick wall. DeMartino parted her legs and was snapped flashing a smile, candidly. She looked over to her right and placed one hand on her upper thigh.

In the next slide, DeMartino posed with one hand on her head and the other holding onto her bag. She looked directly at the camera lens with a smile while resting one foot on tiptoes.

In the tags, she credited her “talented best friend,” Jose Miguel Sal, for creating the custom made top.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 60,000 likes and over 500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.4 million followers.

“Seeing u happy is everything to me,” one user wrote.

“Ur smile, my favorite thing ever to see,” another person shared.

“You look exactly like your dad in the first pic!” remarked a third fan, adding the love heart emoji.

“The bangs are looking super adorable, giving me Audrey Hepburn vibes!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for DeMartino. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a white cut-out swimsuit that featured a floral pattern all over over the weekend. DeMartino sported her long dark brunette hair down and kept her nails short for the occasion. She opted for dangling earrings, a bracelet, and rings while posing in an outdoor pool. DeMartino has four tattoos and showed off the one located on her wrist and the other on the left side of her chest.