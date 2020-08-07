WWE Rumors: Decision Regarding Rey Mysterio’s Future With Company Reportedly Revealed

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Sportskeeda, Rey Mysterio will be extending his WWE career for the foreseeable future.

The report stated that the veteran might not have officially put pen to paper yet, but word backstage is that he isn’t going anywhere else. The superstar reportedly had an offer from All Elite Wrestling as well, but he’s staying with his current promotion as he was offered more dates, which means he’ll get more money in the long run.

AEW reportedly matched WWE’s per match offer, but he’ll receive more matches in Vince McMahon’s promotion. AEW only requires performers to work one night per week, with the exception of pay-per-views.

According to Meltzer, the length of Mysterio’s contract is currently unknown. Officials wanted him to sign on for another five years, but he was only willing to accept another 18 months. It is believed that the new deal is longer than 18 months but shorter than five years.

Dominik — who is Mysterio’s son — also played a part in the decision. He has received a push on Monday Night Raw in recent months to aid his father in a storyline feud with Seth Rollins and his disciples. It is believed that Mysterio wanted assurances over Dominik’s future in the company before he committed to a new contract.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Dominik will reportedly face either Rollins or Buddy Murphy at SummerSlam. However, if his father has signed a new contract before the pay-per-view, they might pair up for a tag team match. Officials are said to be impressed with Mysterio’s son, and they like the storyline potential of having the family duo in the company.

Mysterio has been open about wanting to work with his family member in the squared circle at some point. However, the agreed-upon terms should also ensure that his son is employed by the promotion for years to come.

Mysterio was written out of storylines at this year’s Extreme Rules show after losing his eye in a match against Seth Rollins. The ending was left intentionally ambiguous with storyline reports claiming that doctors might be able to save his vision. It is believed that the creative team wrote this outcome because they were leaving the door open to Mysterio recovering and returning to television at some point. If he left, however, the angle would be an ideal way to part ways with the legendary luchador.