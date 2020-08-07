Whitney Simmons Stuns In Green Sports Bra & Spandex Shorts For Gym Workout

Fitness model Whitney Simmons added a new workout video to her large Instagram collection on Thursday, August 6, that featured her activating her glutes at the gym.

For the workout, Whitney showed off her sculpted figure in a light-green sports bra with spaghetti straps and a thick strip of material across the chest and around the back. She paired the top with blue spandex shorts that rose high on her hips and extended to mid-thigh. The shorts contoured to her curves and left plenty of muscular leg exposed. Whitney teased a glimpse of her toned tummy with a gap between the top and bottoms.

Whitney completed the outfit with white sneakers while accessorizing with a white exercise watch and a couple of bracelets. She left her long, blond hair loose and flowing down her back and shoulders.

The glute activation routine included four different exercises that incorporated a resistance band for added resistance. Whitney began the workout with an incline walk on the treadmill. She set the incline to 10 percent and walked for 15 minutes. The video cut to her in a large, open studio space with mirrored walls where she jumped right into the first move, banded side steps. Keeping her body crouched low, Whitney moved from side to side with a thick band wrapped around her thighs. She completed 30 steps total, 15 in each direction.

The second exercise that Whitney demonstrated for her followers was kick backs. She leaned forward to support her weight on a set of bars against the wall and extended one leg out behind her with the band still wrapped around her thighs. She completed a total of 15 kick backs.

Whitney moved into banded glute bridges next. Lying with her back to the floor and her knees bent, the model thrust her hips up toward the ceiling for a total of 15 reps. The final move was the seated abductor, which involved Whitney flapping her legs out and back in while seated with her knees bent.

In the caption of the post, Whitney told her fans that if they’re having a hard time feeling their glutes activate during leg day, the banded exercises are the perfect solution. Her followers appeared to find the video helpful, leaving nearly 70,000 likes and almost 700 comments within the first day.

“Truly an inspiration,” one Instagram user commented.

“[O]mg I was gonna dm you asking for some home booty workouts and LOOK AT YOU READING MY MIIIIND!! Thank you for being the best Whit [black heart emoji] you’re so inspiring!” another follower wrote.