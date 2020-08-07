Pregnant Katy Perry Shows Off Big Bump As She Lies Back While Baby Shopping: ‘Poopedstar’

Katy appeared to take a nap while baby shopping.

It seems as though impending motherhood all became a bit too much for Katy Perry this week. The mom-to-be shared a hilarious new photo to her Instagram account that all moms can probably relate to as she took a well deserved break while out shopping for new things for her baby girl.

The snap was shared to the “I Kissed A Girl” singer’s page on Thursday, August 6, and showed her as she jokingly appeared to take a nap while at the baby store.

Katy — who’s expecting her first child with her fiancé, British actor and Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom — showed off her growing bump to the world in a hoodie as she kept things casual in an all-grey ensemble.

She rocked the oversized top with a pair of marl leggings and also opted for comfort on her feet with a pair of green and white slides.

The star enjoyed a quick rest session as she relaxed back in a gray seat during her retail therapy session. She placed her feet up on a stool after the shopping trip took its toll on her, shortly after she revealed that she’d reached 190-pounds due to her pregnancy as she flashed her bare bump in a crop-top.

Katy lied back as much as she could and dangled both arms over the side of the seat with her eyes closed while surrounded with different child gear, including a crib and blankets.

She stayed safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic by wearing a white mask that covered her mouth and nose, and she also sported a light blue baseball cap.

Katy joked that she’d officially had enough of making her way around stores to get everything she and Orlando need for the impending arrival, as she hilariously tagged her location as being, “I’ve Had It.”

Rich Polk / Getty Images

Plenty of fans related to the singer in the comments section while others shared their excitement as her due date nears.

“Babycat is ready to come into the world,” one person said, using the adorable nickname fans have come up with for her unborn child.

“Time to rest up,” another Instagram user commented.

“You are so funny, you can do it…” a third person said.

Though Katy hasn’t publicly revealed her due date to the world, earlier this week, her American Idol co-judge Luke Bryan teased that he knows the big day and confirmed that she’ll be a mom soon. The country star said that Katy is “pretty close” to giving birth and also revealed the very unique presents he planned to get for her baby girl.