Madison Woolley Sizzles In A Skimpy Little Black Dress

Madison Woolley stunned her 536,000 followers with her latest Instagram update. The Australian model published a smoking-hot photo in which she rocked a sexy dress that showcased her hourglass figure.

One of the photos showed Madison sitting on a big rock formation at the beach. Her legs were straightened with one knee bent. She slightly leaned backward and used her right hand as support. She raised her other arm as she looked to her left with a pensive expression on her face. The ocean and the coastline comprised her scenic background.

The second snapshot featured the babe in a similar position. Only that she tried to toss all of her windswept hair to one side, letting it hang over her shoulder. Her eyes were closed, and both of her arms raised. The sunshine was not as bright, but her skin still glowed from certain angles.

The 21-year-old bombshell wore a body-hugging black mini dress that hugged her every curve. The scanty garment also featured thin spaghetti straps that went over her shoulders, highlighting her slim arms. It also had a low-cut neckline, but the loose fit in the area obscured her cleavage from full exposure. The length of the piece reached her upper thighs that helped accentuate her legs, making it seem longer.

Madison kept things simple and wore minimal accessories to her sexy ensemble. Her jewelry consisted of gold hoop earrings and rings. She styled her shoulder-length blond hair in sleek, straight strands.

In the caption, the hottie shared that her dress was from a brand called Fortunate One. She tagged the brand in the post and also gave out a discount code for her followers to use.

The Instagram share accrued more than 7,000 likes and gained over 50 comments within hours of being posted. A lot of her fans dived into the comments section and wrote various messages. Countless online admirers gushed over her facial features and her killer physique, expressing their thoughts in words and emoji. Several others also pointed out her amazing taste in fashion.

“You look stunning and very classy. I think you are a gem,” one of her fans commented, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Wow! You are so beautiful and hot. I love the views, and it looked so much better with you in it,” another admirer wrote.

“Your hairstyle suits you so well. The skin color also looks so stunning,” a third social media user added.

“You are one-of-a-kind. Your snaps give me life. Thanks for always posting to brighten our days,” gushed a fourth follower.