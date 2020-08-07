Tarsha Whitmore Hits The Beach In A Teeny Tie-Dye Bikini

Aussie bombshell Tarsha Whitmore headed into the weekend with a steamy Instagram post, showing off her insane bikini body while hanging out at the beach. The 20-year-old model was clad in a minuscule baby-blue bathing suit that flaunted her cleavage in addition to baring her hips and tummy. She struck a sultry pose as the breeze rustled through her curls. The deep-blue sky and frothy waves made the perfect backdrop for her beauty, giving prominence to the pastel palette off her swimwear.

The skimpy beach item was from the local brand, White Fox, and was part of the label’s most recent swimsuit drop. Tarsha touted the new collection in the caption, crediting the online boutique with a double tag in her post. The string bikini was a tie-dye style that caught the eye with a chic print incorporating subtle hues of pale blue, lilac, and pink. The two-piece included a plunge, underwire top featuring half-cups and teeny ruched bottoms that had no trouble displaying her fit body thanks to the revealing, scooped waistline.

The flirty top had a sexy push-up effect that ensured all eyes were on Tarsha’s perky chest. The garment was complete with spaghetti straps, of which only one was visible, as her long, cascading tresses covered the other. Meanwhile, the bottoms sported thin, adjustable side straps that stretched high over her hips, emphasizing her lithe waist.

Tarsha posed with one hand alongside her thigh, lifting up the other to seemingly brush a lock of hair off of her face. She was standing with her legs slightly parted, soaking up some sun with her eyes closed. The photo captured her from the mid-thigh up, spotlighting her perfect hourglass frame. The low angle offered a great view of her voluptuous assets, teasing a tantalizing glimpse of underboob. Sunlight illuminated her toned figure, accentuating her deep tan. Her shadow cast a sexy silhouette on the sand behind her, increasing the allure of the shot.

Her hair looked tousled and windswept, a detail that Tarsha called attention to in the caption. She added a bikini emoji for good measure, getting fans talking about her swimsuit and killer physique.

“Always insane,” one person commented on her photo, leaving a cat heart-eyes and blue-heart emoji.

“Omg you are such a stunningly gorgeous goddess,” gushed a second follower, ending their message with a heart.

“Body goals,” chimed in a third Instagrammer, leaving a fire emoji for the sizzling blonde.

“How r u even real,” penned a fourth fan.

As of this writing, the post has been live for a little over one hour and has already amassed more than 10,300 likes and 88 comments.