‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss Defend Lisa Vanderpump Amid SUR Lawsuit

The Bravo stars say they were treated fairly when working at the WeHo hotspot featured on 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Vanderpump Rules stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss are coming to the defense of their co-star and restaurant boss, Lisa Vanderpump, in the wake of a class-action lawsuit filed against her company by a former employee.

In a lawsuit filed last week by Olivia Beverly Hanson, a restaurant hostess who once worked at Vanderpump’s SUR, the 59-year-old Bravo star was accused of violating California labor laws at the West Hollywood eatery. Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd were accused of failing to pay their workers overtime wages, not allowing appropriate meal and rest breaks for their staff, and manipulating wage records.

In a statement to Page Six, SUR lawyers vehemently denied the allegations outlined in Hanson’s suit, reiterating that the company has “extensive policies and procedures in place” to comply with the wage laws. The statement also touted the company’s “fair” and competitive compensation package.

But two of SUR’s most famous employees also stepped up to defend their boss.

James Kennedy, who firing from SUR and subsequent rehiring was shown on Vanderpump Rules, over the past two seasons, took to Twitter, in a post seen here, to say his experience working at the WeHo hotspot as both a busboy and a DJ is not as Hanson described.

“I’ve always taken a break when I wanted and have always gotten paid the correct amount,” Kennedy wrote on Twitter. “Even looking back since I was a busboy it was legit and fair. Been at SUR for years now.”

In response to Kennedy’s post, Vanderpump replied, “Thanks darling…too true, stay safe…hard times.”

Nicole Weingart / Bravo

Kennedy’s longtime girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, also chimed in on the lawsuit in a tweet, seen here.

“This is so ridiculous,” Leviss wrote. “Since working as a waitress at SUR for two years have always taken a break when I’ve wanted one and always gotten paid fairly. It has never been an issue.”

When one commenter questioned if perhaps the Vanderpump Rules kids are treated differently than “regular” employees, Leviss replied that she “promises” that is not the case.

“When clocking in for work my co-workers and managers treated me the same as any employee and I received the same hourly rate,” the Bravo beauty wrote. “The only special treatment I got was from the tables I waited on.”

While many of the stars on Vanderpump’s Bravo reality show barely work at SUR these days, Kennedy and Leviss are the real deal. In late March, Leviss even posted to Instagram, in a post seen here, to apologize to fans who had messaged her requesting money to help with their hardships during the health pandemic. Leviss admitted that unfortunately, she is not in a place to donate to individuals right now because she is currently unemployed from her waitressing position at SUR amid the restaurant’s shutdown due to the pandemic.