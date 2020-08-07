Mariah Carey Hilariously Shuts Down Fan’s Request To Say Hi: ‘I’m On A Business Call’

Mariah wasn't in the mood to be on TikTok.

Mariah Carey had an epic response after her son recently asked her to make an appearance on his TikTok account to say hello to a fan. According to Entertainment Tonight Canada, the pop superstar didn’t really want to show her face on her 9-year-ond son Moroccan’s live steam as she made a hilarious excuse after he asked her to pop in.

The incident went down while Moroccan, who Mariah shares with her former her husband Nick Cannon, interacted with some of his own fans on the video sharing site.

During the chat, one user who was tuned in questioned if Mariah was around and if she could hop on the stream to say hello to them.

“Of course I can do that!” the youngster, who is twin brother to Monroe, said.

He then walked over to find his mom in a dark room as he pointed the camera upwards towards his face, only she didn’t seem too interested in making a cameo.

“Can you say hi on TikTok?” he asked his famous mom.

The legendary singer, who announced last month that she’d officially finished writing her tell-all memoir, then questioned who exactly she’d be speaking to.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

After he explained to her that he wanted her to say hello to his “fan,” Mariah made what may be one of the most Mariah excuses ever as it appeared she didn’t realize that their interaction was being live-streamed across the globe.

The superstar understandably didn’t want to be bothered as she chilled at home and declined the offer. She hilariously gave out a little white lie as she told him to tell them that she was “on a business call” so she couldn’t be filmed.

That’s when Moroccan returned to the video and told his watchers, “Well, my mom is not ready to look, um, be shot at… but yeah.”

“Plus she’s on a business call,” he added, shortly after his dad opened up about his true feelings for his former wife.

The site claimed that the youngster’s account has now been made private, which means only approved people can see his videos.

But while Mariah didn’t seem to be too keen to make an appearance on her little boy’s stream, she definitely appears to be a fan of TikTok.

The “We Belong Together” singer has a very successful page of her own where she boasts 3.5 million followers and has racked up 16 million likes.

Her most recent video was posted earlier this week and showed her as she ran around her living room and sang into a pretend microphone while wearing a black silk dress.