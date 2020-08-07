Ciara Poses In Stylish Leather Jacket For Latest Instagram Upload

Ciara, who recently gave birth to her third child, took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The entertainer is known for showing off her outfits via the social media platform and never fails to wow her followers with her beauty.

The “Can’t Leave Em Alone” songstress stunned in a leather jacket that consisted of the colors white, blue, and red. The garment featured Pyer Moss and Sean John’s logos written on the front. She buttoned up the attire and paired the ensemble with white pants and white lace-up sneakers. Ciara didn’t opt for any visible jewelry and styled her long dark curly hair down with a middle part.

The 34-year-old treated followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped outdoors from head-to-toe in the middle of the street with her legs parted. Ciara appeared to be soaking up the sun with her shadow reflecting behind her. She placed both arms beside her and tilted her head to the right slightly.

In the next slide, Ciara took an up-close selfie from a lower angle. She looked down at the camera lens with a soft pouty expression while her skin complexion was clearly glowing in the sunlight.

In the tags, Ciara credited Pyer Moss for the garment, her stylist Maeve Reilly, and makeup artist Yolonda Frederick for helping her look glammed-up.

The Grammy Award-winner left her post without a caption. However, that didn’t seem to bother her 25.9 million followers. In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 255,000 likes and over 2,000 comments, proving to be very popular.

“Cici with the impeccable style,” one user wrote.

“Wooow my baby mama looking fire. Love u so much,” another person shared, adding numerous flame emoji.

“Snap back game is craaaazy! You just had a baby,” remarked a third fan.

“She brought it back with the Sean John, I ain’t even know they still made clothes! She’s gorgeous as always,” a fourth admirer commented.

On July 23, Ciara welcomed her third child after sharing numerous updates surrounding her pregnancy. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she gave birth to a son, Win. The That’s My Boy actress shared a short video clip of her singing happy birthday to her newborn in the hospital while her baby rested on her chest. Unsurprisingly, Ciara’s post made a huge impression on her loyal social media audience and has gathered in more than 5.2 million views, 1.6 million likes, and over 68,400 comments to date.