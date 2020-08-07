Britney Spears Throws Back To Justin Timberlake Romance On Instagram

Britney's reflecting on those infamous denim outfits.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake may have called it quits 18 years ago, but that’s not stopped the former from throwing things back to their heyday as one of the most famous couples in the world. Britney took to Instagram this week to share an epic throwback recreation with her fans as she referenced the infamous matching all-denim ensembles they wore to the 2001 American Music Awards.

The star shared an adorable photo of two young children recreating the iconic look, which can be seen via her Instagram account here.

On the left was a little girl in a floor-length gown made out of light and dark pieces of denim with a silver belt and chunky necklace, just like the ones the “Don’t Let Me Be The Last To Know” singer wore almost two decades ago.

Next to her was a little boy in an all-blue number almost identical to the one the former *NSYNC bandmember rocked to walk the red carpet at the award show.

He went barefoot in jeans and a blue button down shirt and even wore a similar fedora and sunglasses to Justin.

In the caption, the mom of two — who recently spoke out about the “problem” that made her “so nervous to be on camera” — jokingly referenced all the criticism the former couple has received since for the all-denim disasters as she quipped that the looks were actually a big “hit.”

Vince Bucci / Getty Images

“I guess my denim was a hit years ago,” she joked. Britney added two shrugging emoji, two unicorns, and three crying laughing faces to her caption before she finished up with three exclamation points.

And despite the twosome splitting so long ago and both moving on with other people, Britney’s fans clearly loved the star look back at her former romance as they defended her controversial fashion choice.

“Still iconic,” one fan told her in the comments section.

Another described the duo as being the “best couple ever” with a heart eye face.

“Yes Brit we loved that look!!!” a third said.

Despite the two rocking the bold look almost 20 years ago, it’s safe to say that the world hasn’t forgotten the unique matching ensembles. Both have been quizzed on their famous outfit choices multiple times since then, and Justin even defended the choice earlier this year.

“I don’t know man, you could kinda rock that today,” the “Mirrors” singer said, per Insider, when he chatted to his former *NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass on his podcast, The Daily Popcast, this past March.

“Look, man, you do a lot of things when you’re young and in love, man. That’s what you do,” he added.