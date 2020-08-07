Abby Dowse Flashes Sizzling Derriere In Red Lace Lingerie

On Thursday, Australian smokeshow Abby Dowse tantalized fans with a close-up view of her peachy posterior, sharing a sizzling photo that saw her posing on the floor in sexy lingerie. The Instagram model flaunted her insane curves in a spicy three-piece set from Fashion Nova, rocking a scandalous thong that bared her buns. The snapshot captured her in mid-profile, displaying her round derrière while also teasing her perky bosom. Followers also got a good look at her chiseled midriff, and were left admiring her curvy hip and thigh.

The blond bombshell appeared to be in her living room, judging by the all-white décor that bore the mark of her signature style in terms of interior design. The background revealed modern, minimalist furniture that included a sleek TV credenza, a coffee table, and a potted plant. The picture also gave fans a peek at the open-space kitchen, which was decorated in a similar fashion.

Abby was imaged in the forefront of the shot, and was sitting on her heels with her knees spread. The 30-year-old played the seduction game, nestling her cheek behind her cocked shoulder as she sultrily parted her pursed lips. She closed her eyes and slightly bowed her head, letting the chic glasses she was wearing coquettishly slide down the tip of her nose. Her hand was on her thigh, ensuring that all eyes were glued to her curves. Her golden mane framed her face and eyewear, tumbling down her back and over her shoulder in messy waves.

The provocative lingerie was made out of red lace decorated with black satin straps. The outfit included a balconette bra featuring underwire cups and elongated side wings that stretched down to her waist. The set boasted an eye-catching garter belt that accentuated Abby’s trim figure, which was complete with glossy straps dangling down her hips. However, the pièce de résistance appeared to be the minuscule thong, which sported a teeny cut-out back that only covered what was necessary. A set of tiny straps crisscrossed over the triangular gash, which was bordered on two sides by lacy inserts.

As expected, the steamy upload drove fans into a meltdown, garnering more than 18,200 likes and nearly 380 messages overnight. Admires seemed entranced by the scorching look, gushing over her hotness in the comments.

“So so hot [hot-face emoji] this is actually really hot babe,” wrote one person, blowing Abby a kiss via emoji.

“Oh my god baby you look amazing as always,” raved a second Instagrammer.

“Your body is just incredible,” read a third message, trailed by four heart eyes.

“Poetry in motion,” quipped a fourth fan, who further expressed their admiration for the Sydney-based hottie with a bouquet of flowers and a clapping-hands emoji.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Abby originally showed off the sweltering lingerie in a post shared earlier the same day. That photo was snapped from a high angle that flaunted her cleavage, and was rewarded with over 29,500 likes by her eager audience. The model followed up with a frontal view of her racy attire, going down on her knees as she showcased the cage-style bra and cut-out garter belt. That post can be seen here.