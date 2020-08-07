Chiara Ferragni Flaunts Incredible Physique In Plunging Black Bikini Top And Black Shorts

Italian social media influencer Chiara Ferragni sent fans into a frenzy by posting a gorgeous new photo of herself soaking up the sun on Thursday, August 6. The entrepreneur took to Instagram to share the snap with her 20.5 million followers, and it quickly got pulses racing.

The internet sensation’s sunkissed skin glowed as she posed at a slight angle. She cast her face to the side as she stared into the distance. She gave a sexy grin for the camera as she propped her hips out and bent her leg, showing off her killer physique. Her blonde locks were tied into a ponytail and loosely fell over her shoulder. She protected her gorgeous face from the sun by sporting a dark baseball cap and tinted sunglasses.

Chiara’s toned figure was front and center as she sported casual shorts and a bikini combo that made her look every bit the cool mom.

Her look included a plunging triangle-shaped bikini top that showed off the influencer’s cleavage. The black top covered all the right places apart from a bit of underboob that appeared to escape from the tiny piece of material. She accessorized her look with a stack of gold chains that dangled around her neck. She also paired the look with several small earrings.

Chiara opted for something less conventional when spending time in the middle of the ocean and paired the top with matching gym shorts. The 33-year-old looked like she was heading out for a jog as the shorts tightly clung to her toned abs.

The setting was idyllic as the image featured nothing but blue skies and endless crystal blue waters. According to the geotag in the post, the model was photographed in Sardinia, an island off the coast of Italy where she has been vacationing.

The beautiful image was met with a great deal of enthusiasm from followers and received more than 300,000 likes within less than a day of being posted. Unfortunately, the comments section was disabled so fans couldn’t share more love.

Over the last few days, Chiara has shared several stunning snapshots to Instagram while on vacation. Along with adorable pictures of her son, she recently posted a dazzling shot of herself as she flaunted her figure in a teal bikini, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. That post had received upwards of 400,000 likes and fans had a chance to shower the blond bombshell with a bit of love in the comments section this time as the pictured received more than 1,000 comments.