Lana Del Rey Stuns Fans In Incredibly Low-Cut Garment While Posing On Top Of A Car

Lana Del Rey took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The singer has been sharing various bits of content via the social media platform recently and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “High By The Beach” hitmaker stunned in an incredibly low-cut green garment that displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. Lana covered herself up in an oversized plaid shirt, which she left completely unbuttoned. She paired the ensemble with light blue jeans and looked to be barefoot. Lana didn’t opt for any visible accessories and styled half her blond and brunette hair up while leaving the rest down.

The 35-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload that were both shared in a grainy filter.

In the first shot, she was captured from the waist up. Lana posed inside what looked to be her kitchen. She rested both arms beside her and looked directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, Lana was photographed outdoors on top of a black car. The entertainer was positioned on her knees with both hands in front of her. She was surrounded by a clear sky and a lot of green nature. Due to the filter and how far back the pic was taken, her facial expression wasn’t very visible.

Lana didn’t leave her post with a caption. However, that didn’t seem to bother her 16.8 million followers. In the span of nine hours, her upload racked up more than 2.1 million likes and over 42,000 comments, proving to be very popular.

“You really did not have to go off like that,” one user wrote.

“WHY IS SHE SO GORGEOUS OMFG,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“YOU AREEEEE SO F*CKING HOTTTTTT LORD FORGIVE ME AND MY THOUGHTS,” remarked another passionate fan.

“Wait, hold on. Is that box die in the background? Is this the ’90s? Have I traveled back successfully this time?” a fourth admirer observed.

This is not the first time one of Lana’s fashion choices has made headlines. At this year’s Grammy Awards, the “Born To Die” songstress wore a short-sleeved sequined gray dress that she purchased from the mall. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she pulled her brunette hair up and looked very elegant. Her attire was designed by New York-based designer Aidan Mattox and was available via the Harvey Nichols website. On the night, Lana was nominated for two awards — Album of the Year and Song of the Year — but lost to teen sensation Billie Eilish.