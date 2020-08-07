Ariana Grande Flaunts Her Abs In White Sports Bra As She Heads To The Studio To Record New Album

Ariana Grande showed off her killer abs earlier this week, but it wasn’t her toned torso that has got fans excited. In the candid pictures shared via the Daily Mail, Grande was photographed as she headed to a recording studio in L.A. According to the publication, the singer has reportedly started work on her sixth studio album.

The “God is a woman” singer looked flawless as she casually strolled the streets of L.A. She seemed to get herself ready for a long night of recording as she sipped her iced coffee. Grande’s toned abs were front and center, as she rocked a white sports bra that gave the camera a glimpse of her underboob tattoo. She flaunted her effortless style by rocking an oversized purple and gray puffer jacket that casually clung to the star’s petite frame.

For bottoms, she wore a light-washed pair of loose-fitting denim jeans that seemed to be too long for the five-foot-three singer. She adjusted the length by cuffing the pants. The bottoms clung to her waist, which highlighted her washboard abs.

For footwear, Grande wore a gorgeous pair of white boots, and she completed the ensemble by adding a patterned black and white backpack that she casually slung over her arm. She paired the gorgeous outfit with a matching black mask. Grande wore her brown locks in her signature high-ponytail as she held several items in her hand to take with to the studio.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Earlier this week, Grande set the world into a tailspin as she reportedly started a bidding war over the rights to her Sweetner World Tour. It’s reported that Netflix is currently the front runner, offering $5.2 million for the project. However, it was another project Grande worked on and a surprise revelation from fellow songstress, Lady Gaga, that got the internet talking this week.

In a clip shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, August 6, Gaga revealed that she accidentally scratched Grande during rehearsals for their hit collaboration “Rain on me.”

“Richard, I shanked her with my nail by accident, dancing, “Gaga shares in the behind-the-scenes clip for the music video. Grade didn’t appear to be too bothered by the incident and proclaimed that it was an “honor.”

“Lady Gaga scratched my eye. It’s an honor, I hope it scars.” the songstress could be heard saying.

The Instagram clip, which you can view here, gave an adorable look at the collaboration and relationship between the two singers, as Gaga attempted to treat the injury.