Jen Selter Sizzles In Tiny Lemon Bikini In New Poolside Pic

Jen Selter took to her Instagram page yesterday to share a hot new bikini pic of herself and noted in the caption that she was turning 27 years old soon. Her bright swimsuit featured lemons, and she posed poolside for the summery snap.

In the photo, Jen stood facing the camera and held a drink in her right hand. She looked into the distance with a big smile on her face and was in a covered area. Beside her was a tiled walkway next to a bright blue pool. There was a row of lounge chairs visible on the other side of the water.

Her bikini top was small and had an off-the-shoulder cut with a straight neckline. Her matching bottoms had dual straps that brought attention to her hips, and as usual, her chiseled abs were on full show.

Jen wore her hair down in a middle part with her locks brushed in front of her shoulders. She accessorized with a pair of reflective aviator sunglasses and a couple of necklaces with small charms. In addition, she also rocked bracelets on her left wrist.

The drink that she held matched her swimsuit well, as it had lemons on the rim and at the bottom. Moreover, she noted that the drink was not alcoholic in the caption.

Directly behind her through an archway, it was possible to see several people sitting down and enjoying the weather. Because although Jen posed in the shadow, the snap was taken on a bright, sunny day.

The update has been live for nine hours and it’s received over 64,700 likes. Her fans rushed to the comments section to send their love, with many people responding to her question in the caption in hopes of finding their “bday twin.”

“Love this bikini also my birthday is November 17,” shared a follower.

“Jen u are my birthday twin, 8/8/98 myself,” declared a second admirer.

“Aug 9 close enough?” asked a third social media user.

“Todays my 29th bday,” wrote another supporter.

And on July 6, Jen posted another update that allowed her to show off her figure. Except that time, she opted to do so in workout gear as she showed her followers several workout routines that help her maintain her physique. Her outfit consisted of a light lavender sports bra and dark pink leggings and a pair of white socks. She completed her exercises on a black yoga mat in front of floor-to-ceiling windows with amazing city views.