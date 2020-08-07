Brooks Nader Wears Nothing But Thong Bikini Bottoms & Hat In New Pic

Brooks Nader took to her Instagram page today to share an eye-catching set of three new photos. And in the first one, the model wore nothing but a pair of thong bikini bottoms and showed off her sideboob.

In the sepia-toned photo with a Polaroid-like border, Brooks posed with her back facing the camera. She stood with her feet together and hugged herself as she glanced to her left. Her dark swimsuit had a low-waisted fit with long ties that she made into bows. She accessorized with a light bucket hat, and wore her hair down and brushed behind her back. The hat obscured her eyes, but she managed to still give off plenty of flirty vibes.

The backdrop revealed the ocean and the horizon was low on the frame, and the clouds were seemingly covered in wispy clouds although it was hard to tell.

Brooks also shared two more snaps, and in the next photo, she glanced over at the camera wearing the same bucket hat and a long-sleeved shirt. The shirt fell down her left shoulder and had a baggy fit. Moreover, she gazed directly ahead of herself and gave a sultry pout.

The final shot was seemingly taken on a different day and it was the only one that was in color. She stood in front of a deck and sported the bikini bottoms with a white crop t-shirt. Beside her was a fishing pole, and the caption revealed that she had “gone fishing.”

In the past seven hours since it went live, the post has garnered over 10,000 likes. Her fans took to the comments section to gush about her good looks.

“Perfection as usual,” gushed an admirer.

“Brooks these pics are [fire] you are gorgeous inside and out,” raved a second devotee, using a string of fire emoji to make their point.

Others referred to her fishing.

“You got me hooked, enjoy your day,” wrote a third social media user.

“The last time I went finish [sic] I legit got the hook stuck in my back so I’m happy to see this didnt happen to you,” shared another supporter.

In addition, Brooks tantalized her followers with another swimsuit pic that she shared on July 23. That time, it was a photo that was taken during a Sports Illustrated photoshoot and she rocked a one-piece swimsuit. She posed on a light yellow moped at the beach and glanced at the camera with a sultry pout. Her ensemble had a low cut on the side that allowed her to show off a hint of her sideboob and she accessorized with sunglasses.