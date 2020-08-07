Khloe Terae Rocks Angelic Look Wearing Cheeky White Thong Bikini, Floating On Wings In A Pool

Khloe Terae stunned her 2.4 million Instagram followers in her most recent post late Thursday night. The Canadian model shared a stunning pair of images in which she was pictured floating in a sparkling swimming pool on a giant inflatable raft in the shape of angel wings.

The ethereal post garnered almost 1,000 likes in just over 10 minutes after it was uploaded.

Khloe wore a stylish white bikini that popped against her smooth, incredibly tanned skin. The bandeau top was embellished with little cap sleeves that encircled her slender upper arms. One thin strap that wrapped around her narrow ribcage held the garment on her body.

The skimpy matching bottoms featured a Brazilian thong design that showed off her amazingly voluptuous curves and left little to the imagination.

Khloe accessorized with a few gold-colored bracelets one wrist and a shiny watch with a thick band on the other. She also wore an ankle bracelet fashioned from a line of tiny white seashells strung together on a piece of pale-colored twine, embracing a summery vibe.

She posed draped across the center of an enormous multi-colored pool floaty that resembled a pair of wings.

The device had a white base, but was designed to look like the top surface had been painted in a graphic style with a series of graduated colors.

Mauve and rose covered most of the arches at the top of both wings, transitioned to deep cobalt blue, then eventually to a light turquoise color that smoothed seemingly into the ends of feathers at the corrugated bottoms of the raft.

Khloe maintained a similar pose in both images – on her stomach with her left leg stretched out behind her. Her right knee was bent, and the inside of her toned thigh rested against the plastic material on which she reclined. She pointed her right toes and they touched her other calf.

In the first photo, she rested the weight of her upper body on her elbow and turned her gorgeous face over her right shoulder towards the photographer, who captured the blonde bombshell from high above the swimming pool.

Her body was bathed in brilliant sunlight, and she closed her eyes with a tranquil expression on her face. She let her lips part slightly.

The next image displayed Khloe from a different angle. She let her left arm relax out in front of her and grazed the clear water with her fingertips.