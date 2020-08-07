’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Preview Teases Kenneth And Armando’s Engagement

Fans of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way can’t wait for the next episode to air so they can find out if the show’s first gay couple, Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio, got engaged. According to Screen Rant, a preview for the upcoming August 17 episode shows Kenneth getting down on one knee and proposing, but it’s not clear if Armando says “yes.”

The 90 Day Fiancé spinoff is in its second season. It features six Americans who move to a foreign country to marry the person they think is their soulmate. They have three months to get married, all while figuring out if they can handle the cultural differences.

Such is the case for Kenneth who moved to Mexico to live with the man he fell in love with online. In addition to adjusting to living in another country, they both found it difficult to share a home where being gay is not readily accepted.

TLC

There has been plenty of speculation among viewers about the couple’s relationship status. Of course, TLC has not given away any spoilers. If they did not get engaged, most 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans will be shocked.

They both appeared to be totally in love in previous episodes of the show, despite Armando shying away from public displays of affection and his parent’s problems with the fact that he is gay.

According to Kenneth’s Instagram, there was a proposal, but fans were left hanging as to whether his partner accepted when he popped the question. He did not provide any additional information to dozens of followers who responded to his post, but instead told them to “watch Monday.”

“Did he say yes?” asked one Instagram user.

“AAAAAHHHHHH I can’t wait to see that next Monday. Of course he’s going to say YES!!” wrote another.

“You two and your story make me look forward to Mondays…never thought I’d look forward to Mondays!” a follower commented on the post.

His daughter, Madison, who lives in Florida, recently posted a photo on Instagram of the couple dining out in Mexico. Although she did not state whether the picture was taken before or after TLC filmed the proposal, she tagged her father’s love-interest, giving fans hope that they are engaged or married.

Earlier in the season, Kenneth said he went into the relationship “head-on” and that he was in it “for life.” He continued on, saying he had “given up so much” to move to another country, but “it was worth it.”