’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Preview Teases Kenneth And Armando’s Engagement

Fans of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way can’t wait for the next episode to air so they can find out if the show’s first gay couple, Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio, got engaged. According to Screen Rant, a preview for the upcoming August 17 episode shows Kenneth getting down on one knee and proposing, but it’s not clear if Armando says “yes.”

The 90 Day Fiancé spinoff is in its second season. It features six Americans who move to a foreign country to marry the person they think is their soulmate. They have three months to get married, all while figuring out if they can handle the cultural differences.

Such is the case for Kenneth who moved to Mexico to live with the man he fell in love with online. In addition to adjusting to living in another country, they both found it difficult to share a home where being gay is not readily accepted.

TLC

There has been plenty of speculation among viewers about the couple’s relationship status. Of course, TLC has not given away any spoilers. If they did not get engaged, most 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans will be shocked.

They both appeared to be totally in love in previous episodes of the show, despite Armando shying away from public displays of affection and his parent’s problems with his sexual orientation.

According to Kenneth’s Instagram, there was a proposal, but fans were left hanging as to whether his partner accepted. He did not provide any additional information to his 75,000 followers other than telling them to watch the next episode of The Other Way next week.

However, his daughter, Cassidy, who lives in Florida, may have leaked some information on social media about the reality TV stars’ relationship status. According to Cheat Sheet, she hinted on Instagram that they are together, but did not specifically say they are engaged or married.

“Seriously missin’ my daddy… can’t believe you moved to Mexico almost 5 months ago. Literally in tears right now writing this, my daddy is my best friend and although I am so happy he’s livin’ his best life in Mexico with the love of his life, my heart isn’t the same without him around,” she reportedly wrote in the now-removed Instagram post.

Earlier in the season, Kenneth said he went into the relationship “head-on” and that he was in it “for life.” He continued on, saying he had “given up so much” to move to another country, but “it was worth it.”