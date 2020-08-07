Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In Sheer Purple Minidress In New Instagram Pics

Megan Thee Stallion posted a couple of new photos to her Instagram page today and she stunned in a purple minidress. The sheer nature of her outfit allowed her to flaunt her incredible physique.

In particular, it was hard to miss her dark bra that she sported under the ensemble as she struck a pose on a chair. She exuded lots of flirty vibes and crossed her left leg with her right hand raised towards her chin and her other hand resting by the armrest.

Megan’s dress had a small turtleneck, long sleeves, and a short hem. Her wrists were hard to miss as it featured feathered accents, and her long and colorful manicure peeked through.

She glanced at the camera with a sultry expression on her face with a small pout, and her purple hair was piled up in a high bun. She left a piece of her bangs out to frame the side of her face, and her locks glistened in the bright lighting that gave her skin a glow.

Behind Megan was a festive scene with white tables covered in vases of bright pink flowers. There were also a multitude of balloons that were mostly gold, pink, and purple. A large floor mirror was visible behind her and it offered a better look at the room.

In the second picture of the set, she offered a closeup of her face with a selfie. She placed her left hand by her ear and called attention to her sparkling stud earrings. Moreover, her impeccable makeup application was hard to miss.

The update is garnering lots of attention so far, and it’s already racked up over 440,900 likes in the first half-hour since it was posted. Her fans also flooded the comments section with their loving compliments.

“WHEW!!! AMAZING,” gushed a supporter.

“You SNAPPPPEDDD SIS! Girl power AF!!” exclaimed a second follower.

“I just watched the video 5 times in a row i’m obsessed with you,” declared a third social media user, referring likely to the new video for “WAP” by Cardi B. featuring Megan.

“Everything on point yesssss,” raved another devotee.

Megan also took to the platform to share another update yesterday with a copy of the Variety cover that she was featured on. She rocked a black bodysuit with a high collar and also sported a brown-and-black snakeskin-print jacket that fell down her shoulders. She wore her hair in a short platinum blond bob and gave a fierce expression. Moreover, she accessorized with large hoop earrings and her dark manicure incorporated the Christian cross.