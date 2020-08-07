‘Indian Matchmaking’: Aparna Shewakramani Hints At Moving To New York With Jay Wadhwani

After appearing on Netflix’s reality dating series Indian Matchmaking, Aparna Shewakramani is opening up about life off-screen with her potential match, Jay Wadhwani, according to a report from Screen Rant.

Indian Matchmaking follows Sima Taparia, a popular matchmaker from India, as she travels to meet clients and make love connections all over the world. During the first episode, viewers were introduced to Aparna — a 35-year-old lawyer from Houston — who Sima described as “stubborn” and difficult to match. Aparna’s no-nonsense approach to life and dating made her one of the show’s most talked-about personalities.

After several failed attempts, the matchmaker paired Aparna with Jay and things appeared to be going well for the pair. The couple talked on video chat before going on a date that involved playing with baby goats while doing yoga. The distance between them definitely played a role in their relationship, but that might not be a factor anymore. When asked about her current status with Jay, the lawyer played coy.

“We certainly do have a wonderful friendship,” she said before adding that they could be seeing a lot more of each other soon.

“[We’re] both looking to move to NYC in 2021,” she revealed.

This move would be in-line with plans the two had previously discussed in the series. Jay, who is the co-founder of Painted Countertops, presented the possibility of relocating to New York or L.A., and it looks like he was able to finally persuade the lawyer to take the leap.

Netflix

Jay and Aparna also bonded over not wanting children at their wedding, and he even mentioned introducing her to his parents. It’s unclear if that actually happened, but this move could be a step in the right direction for duo.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aparna said life has been a “roller coaster” since the show aired. She said before appearing on screen, no one in the world knew her name except for friends and family but now, it’s hard to avoid being recognized.

“It’s an interesting phenomenon. It’s something I could have never anticipated,” she said.

Aparna also revealed that she still communicates with Shekar, another one of her matches, along with other cast members.

“[Shekar has] been a big support, and we’ve remained really close friends,” she said. “I text Jay and Dilip, from my dates, pretty much every day, too. I’ve become really close to Ankita in Delhi. I speak to Manisha and Nadia here on the Stateside. Rashi’s reached out a couple of times, from the Vyasar episode.”

By the end of the series, many fans were left wondering if there would be the second installment of Indian Matchmaking, but there has been no official announcement from the streaming giant.