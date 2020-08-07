Whitney Johns Looks Like A Total Smokeshow In A Revealing Green Bikini With Clear Straps

Whitney Johns left little to the imagination as she sported a scanty ensemble in her most recent Instagram pic on Thursday night. The fitness model showed a lot of skin as she posed seductively for the camera. In the caption of the post, she joked that she likes to handle her problems by listening to angry music and lifting heavy items.

In the sexy snap, Whitney looked like a total smokeshow as she donned a neon green bikini. The top featured racy cutouts that exposed much of her underboob. It also featured a scooped neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage. The clear straps showcased her muscular arms and shoulders as well.

The bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist as they emphasized her flat tummy and chiseled abs in the process. Her round booty and long, lean legs were also on full display in the pic.

Whitney posed with her back arched and one leg bent as it rested in front of her. She placed a hand on a nearby surface for balance as her other one came up to run her fingers through her hair. Her bronzed skin glistened as she wore a sultry expression on her face. In the background, a shelf could be seen and a speaker was placed next to her.

She wore her dark hair in a deep side part. She styled the long locks in voluminous curls that fell down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulder.

Whitney’s 543,000-plus followers seemed to fall in love with the post, clicking the like button more than 7,500 times within the first six hours after it was uploaded to her account. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 240 messages during that time.

“This one is stunning,” one follower declared.

“You’re something else!!” remarked another.

“[That] bikini is so bomb on you,” a third comment read.

“Sorry but you’re ridiculously pretty,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flashing her gym-honed curves in sexy outfits for her online snaps. She’s often photographed wearing skimpy lingerie, teeny bathing suits, and tight workout gear.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Whitney most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in some sheer black lingerie, complete with a garter belt and matching thigh-high stockings. To date, that post has reeled in more than 9,700 likes and over 260 comments.