‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole Urges Allie To See Her Son, Eric Gives Sami Advice

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, August 7, 2020 reveal that there will be some very emotional and dramatic moments to close out another week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will have a heart-to-heart with her niece, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold).

Nicole has been helping Allie through her pregnancy, and the process of choosing adoption for her child. On Friday, she’ll encourage Allie to spend some time with her son so that she truly knows that she wants to give the baby up for adoption, and that she feels good about handing the little boy over to his would-be father, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering).

Of course, if Allie does meet her little bundle of joy she could fall madly in love with the little guy and make the decision to keep him and raise him on her own. This would likely break Rafe’s heart. However, her mother, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) would be thrilled.

No matter what happens, it seems that Allie can count on Nicole to be there for her to lend a shoulder to cry on, or a compassionate ear to listen to all of her fears.

Mitchell Haaseth / NBC

Meanwhile, Sami will meet up with her twin brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). The duo will have their own emotional conversation about Sami’s family and how she handles the situations with her children.

Currently, Allie is pushing Sami away and is furious at her for trying to sway Rafe from adopting her baby. In addition, she dragged her oldest son, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) into the drama by telling him what she was doing, and asking him to keep quiet about it so that he and his husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), could raise the little boy.

However, when Allie found out she also told Sonny, who felt betrayed by Will’s actions.

Elsewhere in Salem, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) and the object of his affection, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey), will reconnect as they share a romantic dinner together.

The couple have been on the rocks since Sarah found out that Xander lied to her about the death of her daughter, Mickey, and switched the baby with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) daughter, Rachel Isabella.

Finally, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will ask Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash) to help her win over Shin and get him to see things her way in hopes of regaining control of DiMera Enterprises.