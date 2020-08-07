Fitness Model Eva Quiala Smolders In A Strappy Neon Green Bikini

Eva Quiala returned to her Instagram page on Thursday to share a racy new photo that has proved hard to ignore.

The latest addition to the fitness model’s page was snapped in Brickell, Florida, per the upload’s geotag, and captured her enjoying a relaxing day out on a boat. Eva was snapped leaning up the metal railing of the vessel while striking a seductive pose and gazing at the camera with an alluring stare.

The scene was nothing short of stunning, but it was the brunette beauty herself that made the photo worth a look as she flaunted her gym-honed physique in a strappy bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Eva smoldered in the neon green two-piece from Oh Polly that popped against her deep, allover tan. She rocked a skimpy top that was just barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets, much of which were exposed thanks to its tiny cups and daringly low-cut scoop neckline. The garment also featured a set of long, thin straps that crisscrossed tightly over her flat midsection, highlighting her trim waist and taut stomach.

The matching bikini bottoms were equally as risque, however, Eva’s fans hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display. The garment boasted a high-cut and cheeky design that showed off her curvy hips, as well as a glimpse of her sculpted thighs. Meanwhile, its thick waistband sat at an angle low on her hips to accentuate her hourglass silhouette while drawing even further attention to her chiseled abs.

Eva’s added some bling to her look with a slew of accessories, including a trendy necklace stack that spilled down in between her cleavage. She also sported a pair of dangling earrings and a delicate nose ring. Her ombre tresses were worn down and gathered over to one side of her head, spilling over her shoulders in messy waves.

Unsurprisingly, the skin-baring snap proved to be a major hit with Eva’s 1.2 million followers, who have awarded the upload over 12,000 likes within 11 hours of going live. An additional 196 users flocked to the comments section of the upload to compliment the social media star on her eye-popping display.

“Super sexy,” one person wrote.

“Your body is so hot,” complimented another fan.

“Eva, you are so beautiful. A great and beautiful model,” a third follower praised.

“You are so pretty! Each picture is better and better,” gushed a fourth admirer.

Eva is hardly shy about showing off her figure on Instagram. In another recent post, the model went full bombshell in a black string bikini that did way more showing than covering up. That look proved to be a major hit as well, amassing over 20,000 likes and 228 comments to date.