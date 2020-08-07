Joy Corrigan Serves Up Seductive Looks For The Camera While Posing In A Tie-Dye Bikini

Joy Corrigan opted to serve up some steamy looks for her most recent Instagram share on Thursday night. The model flashed her curves while enjoying the sun in Palm Springs.

In the racy pics, Joy looked hotter than ever as she sported a orange, yellow, and pink tie-dye bikini. The top boasted a low cut that showcased her abundant cleavage. It also featured a braided embellishment down the middle. The thin spaghetti straps showcased her toned arms and shoulders as well.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist as they emphasized her long, lean legs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the photos. She accessorized the style with multiple chains around her neck and rings on her fingers.

In the first photo, Joy sat on an outdoor lounge chair with her hip pushed out and her hands resting on the cushion next to her. In the second shot, she laid on her side with one leg lifted as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

The third pic featured her standing in the sun as she placed one hand on her hip and the other on the waistband of her bottoms. In the final snap, Joy pushed her booty out and arched her back while pulling her arms in close to her body. In the background, a bright blue sky and tall trees could be seen.

She wore her blond hair parted down the center. She styled the long locks in loose, straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

Joy’s 665,000-plus followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 8,300 times within the first five hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 200 messages.

“Yesss, this is your best yet!!” one follower declared.

“More more more please,” stated another.

“So cute and you are very beautiful and I wish you a happy life and I hope that you achieve all your dreams in your life, my jewel,” a third social media user wrote.

“You are so Beautiful babe,” a fourth comment read.

Joy is no stranger to flashing her flawless physique in sexy outfits. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she delighted her fans earlier this year when she rocked a pink bikini while enjoying a day of snorkeling during a vacation to Hawaii.