Laura Marie Opts To Go Shirtless In An Open Denim Jacket & White Panties: ‘Blue Jean Babe’

Laura Marie went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram upload on Thursday night. The hot model showed some skin as she called herself a “blue jean babe” in the caption of the post.

In the sexy snap, Laura looked like a total smokeshow as she opted to go shirtless underneath of an open denim jacket. The jacket did little to cover her bare chest as she flaunted her massive cleavage, flat tummy, and toned abs.

She teamed the denim with a pair of white panties that clung tightly to her tiny waist and curvy hips while emphasizing her long, lean legs. She accessorized the style with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck and a jeweled bellybutton ring.

Laura sat in front of a large window for the shot. She had her legs apart and her knees bent. She rested both of her hands in front of her and had one foot placed on a nearby dark gray chair. She arched her back slightly and pushed her shoulders back as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera. In the background, the sunlight streamed through the blinds to illuminate the room.

She wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle. She styled the brunette locks in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over both of her shoulders.

Laura has accumulated more than 1.4 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans immediately began to respond to the snap, clicking the like button more than 2,100 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also rushed to the comments section to leave nearly 60 remarks about the photo during that time.

“You are the sexiest,” one follower gushed.

“My god you’re beautiful,” another wrote.

“WOW you are truly something special to look at. You must be an angel sent from heaven above with that beautiful face and body,” a third comment read.

“A knockout!!” a fourth social media user declared.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her flash her enviable curves in tiny ensembles for her online pics. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, tight workout gear, and stunning lingerie in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently piqued the interest of her followers when she put her booty on full display in a scanty yellow thong string bikini. That upload was also a hit among fans. It’s racked up more than 12,000 likes and over 170 comments to date.