Leanna Bartlett Soaks Up The Sun In A Stunning Pink String Bikini On Instagram

Leanna Bartlett took to her Instagram account on Thursday night to share a stunning new snaps with her adoring fans. The model flashed her curves while serving up some sultry looks for the camera.

In the racy post, Leanna looked smoking hot as she rocked a tiny pink string bikini. The top boasted thin spaghetti straps that tied behind her back and showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also featured a low cut to flaunt her ample cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her petite waist as they accentuated her flat tummy and killer abs in the process. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the snaps. She accessorized the style with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

In the first photo, Leanna posed with her hip pushed out. She rested one hand at her side while the other lightly brushed over her collarbone. In the second shot, she stood up straight and ran her fingers through her hair. The final pic featured her with her back arched slightly as she wore a sultry expression on her face and soaked up some sun. In the background, some green plants could be seen.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls that were pushed over her shoulder.

Leanna’s over 3.3 million followers wasted no time sharing their appreciation for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 20,000 times within the first four hours after it was published to her account. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 530 remarks about the photos during that time.

“Most gorgeous woman in the world,” one follower wrote.

“Gorgeous series of pictures,” another stated.

“How can you choose which one??? I think all 3 are beautiful. Thanks for sharing with the world,” a third social media user gushed.

“Picture perfect as always,” a fourth person commented.

The model seems to have no qualms about putting her fit figure in the spotlight for her snaps. She’s often spotted sporting racy outfits such as sexy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and tight tops in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leanna recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in some sheer black lingerie complete with thigh-high stockings. That post also proved to be a popular one among fans. To date, it has raked in more than 34,000 likes and over 640 comments.