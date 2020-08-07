Madison Gordon Shows Off Her Enviable Physique In A Glamorous Blue Bikini

Aussie model and livestreamer Madison Gordon took to her Instagram page on Thursday, August 6, and posted a hot bikini picture to wow her 862,000-plus followers.

In the snapshot, Madison could be seen rocking a tiny, blue bikini that perfectly accentuated her slim figure. The bikini top consisted of triangular cups embellished with sequins.

It featured a plunging neckline that allowed her to show off major cleavage, a thin string running across her chest, and thin straps that tied behind her neck. The risque ensemble also provided her fans with a glimpse of sideboob.

Madison teamed the top with matching string bottoms that drew attention toward her sexy thighs, taut stomach, and her enviable abs. She completed her attire with a pair of white sneakers.

Following her signature style, she opted for a full face of makeup. In keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot, however, she chose very subtle shades.

Madison wore her raven-colored tresses in a neat braid, swept it to one side, and let it fall over her shoulder.

The shoot took place outdoors, apparently in front of her garage. To pose, she squatted on the floor next to a shiny black car. A ladder and a bicycle could also be seen in the background.

Madison rested one of her knees on the floor, tilted her head, looked at the lens, and clicked a selfie.

Since a picture is worth a thousand words, Madison decided not to include a long caption. She just greeted her fans and posted an up-side-down smile emoji.

Within three hours of posting, the snapshot garnered more than 3,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Madison’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared about 225 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and sensual sense of style.

“You are looking so gorgeous,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“This pic raises my blood pressure,” another user chimed in, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“She’s a human barbie doll!!” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on her amazingly fit physique.

“You’re gorgeous! Best body on the planet!”

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation for Madison’s sexiness, including Abby Dowse, Tawny Jordan, Tasha Cherie, and Skye Wheatley.

Madison rarely fails to impress her admirers with her skin-baring photographs which she posts quite often. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, on August 3, she shared a steamy pic on her timeline in which she was featured rocking a neon-green bathing suit with clear straps.