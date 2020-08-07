‘Too Hot To Handle’ Star Francesca Farago Addresses Split From Harry Jowsey

When Francesca Farago met Harry Jowsey on Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle, it felt like a match made in paradise but the couple’s relationship ended after the cameras stopped rolling, and Farago is setting the record straight, according to a report from InTouch Weekly.

The Netflix alum addressed the breakup while appearing on PodcastOne’s Too Tired To Be Crazy with Violet Benson on August 6. Farago said Jowsey twisted their breakup story and that she felt it important to speak up and defend herself after the comments made by her former beau on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast. While chatting with Paul, Jowsey said his feelings for the foxy bikini designer changed when she failed to show up for him during what he described to be the “worst week” of his life. He said he had been dealing with a death in his family, his mother being injured, and friend’s suicide attempt, but he was unable to find comfort in his then-girlfriend because she had flown off to Las Vegas with an ex-boyfriend instead.

Farago claims that simply wasn’t the case. She revealed that she did travel to Las Vegas, but that she was with her girlfriends and that she tried to be there for Jowsey.

“The entire time I was texting Harry, calling him, he knew everything I was doing,” she said.

The reality TV star went on to say that she didn’t want to make her ex look bad, but she couldn’t hold her comments any longer.

“I’ve been so respectful considering he’s put me through,” she continued.

Netflix

After everything that has happened between them, Farago said she doesn’t imagine rekindling a relationship or even speaking to Jowsey again. She said she found the entire situation to be a bit “sad” after the beautiful connection they formed on the show. She also got emotional while discussing the fact that Jowsey had removed the matching tattoo they got together.

Back in April, Farago gushed about her relationship with Jowsey, saying she couldn’t wait to marry her former co-star.

“We definitely have these serious conversations, because I’m so in love with him, and I know he’s in love with me as well,” she said at the time. “We definitely are both on the same page, and we know what we want. We’re just excited for when we can finally be together and live together again.”

Unfortunately for the duo, that is no longer the case. Farago has also hinted at infidelity and dishonesty in the relationship, adding that there were quite a few rumors that turned out to be true. She said she had received a number of screenshots from folks warning her about Jowsey’s betrayal but she didn’t want to believe it.