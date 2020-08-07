Britney Spears Shows A Lot Of Skin After Wrapping Herself Up With Foil And Saran Wrap

Britney Spears shared her new secret for smooth skin.

Britney Spears revealed the creative way that she treated herself to a spa day at home in her latest Instagram update.

On Thursday, the 38-year-old “Toxic” hitmaker shared a lengthy post describing how she pampered herself using a few household products. Britney complained that it feels like she hasn’t visited a spa “in years” due to the current state of the world, but she found a way to get a similar experience without leaving her house. She detailed how she applied honey, baby oil, coconut oil, and two of her favorite lotions on her skin before wrapping her body up with saran wrap and foil. She left everything on for one hour. According to Britney, her at-home beauty treatment was a success, and it resulted in her skin being smooth and soft.

The singer showed off the results of her body wrap in the video that she shared. Britney was exposing a lot of skin in a skimpy ensemble that included a cropped off-the-shoulder peasant blouse. She informed her fans that the garment was new, and she really liked it. The top was pale blue with a small floral pattern. It had puffy sleeves that were gathered at the wrist with elastic. She coupled the summery blouse with a pair of khaki low-rise shorts. The ensemble showcased her flat abs and toned legs.

Britney accessorized her outfit with a pendant necklace, and she wore her hair partially pulled up. She modeled her look by standing in front of a white backdrop and moving toward and away from the camera as she gazed directly at its lens. She also hooked her thumbs through the belt loops of her shorts and tugged on her bottoms’ waistband.

Britney began walking back and forth in front of the camera, which revealed that she was wearing a pair of red platform sandals with chunky heels. Each time she passed the camera, she stopped, briefly faced it, and flashed a smile at her viewers.

In her caption, Britney proclaimed that a spa will be one of the first places that she visits once the coronavirus pandemic has ended. She specifically mentioned a place in New York with a shower that sprays “hot water and fruit,” and she wrote that she would love to have a similar experience.

As usual, her fans had a lot to say about her video.

“Queen of self care and positivity,” read one response to her post.

“Girl you done walked 18 miles in 2 minutes,” quipped another commenter.

“Queen of walking back and forward for almost 3 minutes,” a third remark read.

“Please if anybody is a psychiatrist, tell us what does this mean??? Britney walking side to side for minutes and smiling creepily. I’m worried,” a fourth person wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney detailed her skincare struggles in another recent Instagram post that some of her followers found disturbing. Many of the singer’s fans are concerned that she’s unhappy, and some have even suggested that her videos include secret messages meant to let them know that she needs help.