Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Showed Off Her Fit Booty In Bikini Bottoms While Picking Flowers

Model Viktoria Varga showcased her athletic figure while out in a field in her latest Instagram update. For the post, she was photographed picking flowers while she gave fans an eyeful of her backside in bikini bottoms.

The 28-year-old had spent several months in the Middle East, but now has been spending time in a European countryside. Varga tagged the location as Hungary, which is where she is originally from. She was shot on a beautiful cloud-less day, and the sky was a bright blue.

Varga wore her long blond hair down and swept to the right side of her head. She was filmed from the thighs up at a side angle, and was surrounded by a field of sunflowers with large trees visible in the distance. A portion of the social media influencer’s gorgeous face could be seen as she peered down at a bag she held which contained picked flowers. Her right hand held the bag, while her left reached in to grab a sunflower.

The model sported a white cropped off-shoulder top with frilled edges. Varga rocked a pair of black and white striped swimsuit bottoms that were high-waist and tied on the side. She accessorized with a pair of large earrings to complete the summertime ensemble. The sunlight illuminated her lower body and fans were treated to a view of her toned legs and pert booty.

In the caption, Varga asked her followers what their plans were for the summer, and revealed her upcoming family trip to visit loved ones in Hungary. She also added a sunflower emoji.

Many of Varga’s 475,000 Instagram followers noticed the sunny snap, and more than 8,300 showed their support by hitting the “like” button. She had nearly 130 comments, as her replies were littered with heart emoji. Fans complimented the model, and responded to her caption in multiple languages as they revealed their travel plans.

“Sounds perfect I’m going to Cornwall for the winter & Scotland soon!!” one fan commented.

“I spent my holidays in my beautiful country Okinawa Japan,” a follower wrote.

“Woo… you light up our daily lives,” another added.

“Late Summer holiday in Italy in September. Enjoy the time with your mom,” another fan replied.

