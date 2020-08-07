Hannah Godwin Shows Off Her Figure In Spandex

Former 'Bachelor' star Hannah Godwin looked flawless in black spandex.

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star Hannah Godwin took to Instagram on Thursday, August 6, to share a stunning photo of herself rocking an athletic outfit. The 25-year-old stood in the streets of Hillcrest, San Diego, as she posed for the photo. An unusual, light green garage could be seen behind her.

Godwin’s sleek, form-fitting outfit consisted of a pair of black spandex high-waisted biker shorts and a tight crop top. The ensemble showed off her toned stomach and impressive physique. The ensemble was purchased from the brand Alo Yoga, a yoga focused athleisure brand for women. Godwin finished off the outfit with a pair of white sneakers with a blue butterfly design and white socks. The shoes were purchased from the brand Drip Creationz.

Godwin wore her long blond hair down naturally and accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

The first snapshot included in the post was in color. Godwin ran her hands through her hair as she looked out into the distance. The second photo was black-and-white and featured her looking over her shoulder while laughing.

In her caption, the former reality television star joked that she is great at coming up with captions for other people but struggles when it comes to her own. The post got a lot of love online, racking up over 35,000 likes from her 1.5 million followers only a couple of hours after it was shared.

Her many fans took to the comments section of this particular post to compliment her on her stunning figure and to share their admiration of her. Others gushed over her relationship with her fiancé Dylan Barbour, whom she met through the Bachelor franchise.

“Same queen literally can’t come up with a caption to save my life,” remarked one Instagram user.

“I’m stealing this caption for sure,” joked another fan.

“How are you so perfect? Can’t wait to see what life brings for you and Dylan!” one more person commented.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Godwin met Barbour during the most recent season of BIP. She went into the show with her eyes set on a different man but her current fiancé always knew she was the woman he wanted to be with. While it wasn’t always a smooth journey, the couple eventually connected and became engaged at the end of the season.