Joanna Chimonides Sizzles In A Black Lingerie Set On Instagram

British model and TV personality Joanna Chimonides went online on Thursday, August 6, and posted a hot pic on her Instagram page to tease her legions of followers.

In the pic, the 22-year-old starlet, who became famous after participating in the popular series Love Island – could be seen rocking a sexy black lingerie set that perfectly accentuated her curves.

The set included a black bra made up of lacy fabric. It featured wired cups, a cutout design, and a thin strap running across her chest. The tiny garment allowed Joanna to display a glimpse of her cleavage and her flawless décolletage.

She teamed the bra with a wide garter that boasted two mesh panels and a thin belt in the center. Finally, she finished off her attire with skimpy panties that were pulled low on her hips. The front of her bottoms scooped down to showcase her flat lower torso, while they also drew viewers’ attention toward her sexy thighs.

Joanna opted for a full face of makeup to complement her lingerie and chose a combination of matte and brown shades. She wore her highlighted tresses down, allowing her locks to cascade over her back. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted for small hoop earrings and a delicate pendant that rested at the base of her throat.

According to the geotag, the shoot took place somewhere in London, United Kingdom. The pic was captured indoors and the hottie stood against the background of a white door. She tilted her body, lifted her chin, and held her hand behind her neck. Besides, she seductively parted her lips and gazed straight into the camera to strike a pose.

In the caption, Joanna wished her followers a happy Thursday and added that she starts her weekend on Thursdays instead of Fridays.

The model tagged the online clothing retailer Pour Moi in her post and informed users that her lingerie was designed by her fellow model India Reynolds in collaboration with the brand. She also added that her post was sponsored.

Within seven hours of going live, the snapshot accrued 30,000 likes and about 165 comments.

“You’re the most gorgeous girl in this whole world!! I have no words to describe your beauty,” one of her fans commented.

“Beautiful, gorgeous, and amazingly cute! You have stunning eyes and lips,” another user chimed in.

“Babe you’re so pretty! Will you be my girlfriend and have a relationship with me? Will you marry me? Love you loads!” a third admirer expressed his wishful thinking.

Several other TV stars and models also liked and commented on the photo, including Maura Higgins, Demi Jones, and Lucie Rose Donlan.