‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Summer & Phyllis Use Their Old Tricks

The Young and the Restless spoilers for upcoming all-new storylines that begin on Monday, August 10 tease that Phyllis and Summer showcase the concept that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. While Phyllis works to keep her hotel, Summer reverts to what she knows best and uses some tricks straight from her mother’s playbook.

When the CBS Daytime drama ran out of new material after shutting down production in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) had clashed over The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Abby had started building a competitor across the street, which was wreaking havoc for Phyllis’s guests due to all the noise. However, Phyllis managed to get it shut down at least briefly, but Abby was determined to get the last laugh.

The Young and the Restless co-executive producer and head writer Josh Griffith recently discussed the show’s return with Soap Opera Digest, and he touched on Phyllis’s motivations for the upcoming storylines. It looks like the rivalry between these two isn’t going to ease up anytime too soon.

“As far as Phyllis is concerned, the Grand Phoenix is symbolic of her own life, a constant rising from the ashes. She’ll be damned if she lets anyone deny her this opportunity, and Abby’s hotel is a threat to her own success. So, Phyllis will go to extremes to thwart Abby’s plans,” said Griffith.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Meanwhile, Phyllis’s daughter, Summer (Hunter King), may not end up spending much time enjoying her reunion with Kyle (Michael Mealor). It sounds like Summer may feel tempted to show that she’s her mother’s child and do a bit of sneaking around a conniving. Plus, Kyle and Summer still have Lola (Sasha Calle) and Theo (Tyler Johnson) to contend with.

“We’ve got a dynamic story coming that will put Kyle’s love to the test and push Summer back to her old, Phyllis-like behavior, reveal a new side to Theo, and give Lola a brand-new outlook on life and love,” Griffith teased.

Theo celebrated his birthday all alone recently while Lola was in Florida, handling something with her new restaurant endeavor. It almost sounds like either Theo will pile on the romance for his paramour, or she could find somebody brand new who sweeps her off her feet. Although, given that Theo will show off a different part of himself, it sounds like he might be the guy who gives Loola a new taste at how her life could be with somebody after the disaster with Kyle.