Bachelor in Paradise’s Blake Horstmann Shares Life Update, Shows Off Abs In Shirtless Selfie

Blake Horstmann’s experience on Bachelor in Paradise took a toll on him mentally and physically. One year after the premiere aired in August 2019, the reality TV star shared an update on Instagram, stating that he “feels better than ever,” but it didn’t happen overnight.

Blake, who will celebrate his 32nd birthday on August 22, explained in his Instagram post that he gained 20 pounds after leaving the show last year. Not only did he gain weight and lose muscle mass, the Bachelor franchise alum also said he was “severely depressed and couldn’t get out of bed.” He turned things around by going to therapy and working out. His hard work put him in a better place.

After Blake experienced an emotional breakup with Bachelorette Becca Kufrin that aired in May 2019, he headed to Paradise for another shot at love. Unfortunately, it was all drama and no romance for the Colorado native once word got out that he slept with two contestants —Kristina Shulman and Caelynn Miller-Keyes —before filming started.

He received quite a bit of backlash on social media once the season aired and kept a low-profile on social media for quite a while.

Now that he’s put last summer behind him, fans may be curious if showing off his abs may signal that he’s ready to return to the show to find someone special. Filming for the 2020 season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there are rumors that production has already started.

Blake’s former love-interest Becca Kufrin, as well as Sydney Lotuaco, Hannah Ann Sluss, and bartender Wells Adams, have been spotted at the California resort where Clare Crawley was filming The Bachelorette. This has that has created quite a buzz among fans.

Whether production is underway or not, chances are Blake won’t get back in front of cameras anytime soon. Last month, he talked with Taylor Nolan on her Let’s Talk About It podcast and confirmed that he is in a new relationship. He has yet to make his new girlfriend Instagram official.

“I’m trying to navigate this in a different way and do this differently instead of doing that, [..] Because I do go in hard, and either I get scared or she gets scared, so I’m trying to do this one a little bit different,” he told Taylor.

Blake didn’t reveal her name, but he did confirm that he is in a long-distance relationship. His girlfriend does not live in Colorado where he currently resides, but they have been spending lots of time video chatting on Zoom.