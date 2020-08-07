Savannah LaBrant Shares A Heartbreaking Post, Reveals Complications With Newborn Son

Cole and Savannah LaBrant's son has been hospitalized.

On Wednesday August 5, YouTube mom Savannah LaBrant shared a heartbreaking update on Instagram regarding her newborn son. The newborn, whom she and husband Cole are referring to simply as Baby Z, had to be hospitalized only 24 hours after getting to go home for the first time. The couple are still waiting for answers in regards to what is wrong with their baby.

The couple welcomed their son on July 29 and shortly after revealed the happy news on social media. At the time, they were unaware of any complications with the infant’s health. Unfortunately, the baby has spent the last six days in the hospital as doctors conducted tests and try to determine why his bilirubin numbers are so high.

LaBrant expressed her anguish over not being able to have her son home with her and the rest of the family. She shared a photo of herself holding Baby Z while in the hospital. She also included a sad snapshot of the baby lying in an incubator while hooked up to machines. She stuck her hand into the incubator to hold his tiny hand.

“Me and your daddy have spent the last 6 days in there not being able to hold you and love on you as much as we’d like to… but I can promise you I’ll spend the rest of your life making up for it,” she wrote in the caption, addressing her child.

She went on to explain that testing is being done to determine whether or not the newborn has jaundice or possibly a more serious condition.

“This is probably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. So many emotions. No answers yet. This isn’t what it’s supposed to be like when you have a baby. We should be able to take him home & hold him & kiss him all day long and your sisters should be loving on you,” she wrote.

LaBrant asked for prayers for her young child and also shared her compassion for other parents with a child in the NICU. She concluded her statement by saying that in the future, she and her husband would like to pursue ways of helping parents in this type of situation.

The post earned a lot of love online, and many fans took to the comments section to console and encourage her.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, LaBrant also has two other children to take care of during this difficult time. She has a daughter named Everleigh from a previous relationship, as well as a daughter, Posie, with Cole.