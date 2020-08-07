‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Olivia Brower Sizzles On The Beach In A Textured White Bikini

Olivia Brower steamed up her Instagram page this week with another snap from her spread in this year’s Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition magazine. The bikini model returned to her account on Wednesday to share the stunning shot from her second feature in the publication that has since earned nothing but praise from her adoring fans.

In the shot, Olivia was seen laying on the shore of a beautiful beach underneath the bright, golden sun. She stretched her toned arms out behind her to prop herself up in the sand while angling her body toward the camera. She had her plump lips slightly parted in a sensual manner and fixed her piercing blue eyes on the lens, gazing at it intensely with an alluring stare.

Olivia sizzled in a skimpy white two-piece that was made of a flirty eyelet material. Her swimwear look included a plunging top that showcased her bronzed decolletage, as well as an eyeful of her ample cleavage that was further enhanced by its underwire-style cups. The piece also showed off the model’s toned arms and shoulders, and featured a thick band that wrapped tightly around her ribcage to accentuate her slender frame.

Olivia’s matching bikini bottoms made for quite a sight as well, as its cheeky cut exposed her derriere and sculpted thighs. The piece also boasted a thin waistband that sat low on her hips, leaving her flat stomach and toned abs completely exposed for her fans to admire.

Olivia’s dark brown hair was styled in a ponytail that sat high on top of her head. She tilted her head to the side as she worked the camera, causing her locks to spill behind her shoulder in messy waves.

Fans appeared thrilled by the stunning new addition to Olivia’s page, awarding it more than 12,000 likes within less than a day’s time. The post has also racked up dozens of compliments in the comments section.

“Ow ow! Gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“‘You look fantastic as usual,” added another fan.

“You’re dreamy in every way! Look up perfection in the dictionary and you’ll see a photo of you right next to it,” a third follower commented.

“Looking so beautiful,” praised a fourth admirer.

Olivia has shared a number of photos from her feature in the 2020 edition of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit magazine. Previously, the stunner shared a snap that captured her going for a dip in the ocean in a sparkly gold bikini. That look proved to be another major hit, racking up over 15,000 likes and 191 comments to date.