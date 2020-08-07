Instagram Model Brittany Renner Flaunts Her Ridiculous Booty In A Tiny Bikini & Stockings

Instagram star Brittany Renner put her full figure on display in a revealing ensemble for her latest update. In the clip, she rocked a tiny bikini and stockings that accentuated her curvy backside while she danced.

The 28-year-old had been fairly quiet on the platform in recent weeks, but she grabbed people’s attention with this salacious upload. Renner was filmed outside a shower as she rapped and danced along to “The Smartest Intro” by Detroit-based artist Tee Grizzley.

Renner had her short dark hair in large curls, which was one of the many eye-catching attributes of her ensemble. The social media influencer sported a small black swimsuit that had triangle cups on the top with thin straps. She had matching thong bottoms that were side-tie, and had “Fashion Nova” written on the back. Renner complemented the suit by adding a sheer cover-up which included mesh stockings and a piece that tied around her midsection.

The Judge This Cover author started the vid by facing the camera and teasing her curls. Renner then began lip-syncing to the track being played while she shook her head back and forth. Fans were treated to a clear shot of her toned stomach and her barely-covered assets from this angle.

Renner slowly turned her body to the side and adjusted the strap near her waist. Her curvaceous booty was embellished by the cover up, and she gave the lens an eyeful of her figure while she continued rapping. The short clip ended with Renner turning back towards the front while striking a sassy pose.

For the caption, the Mississippi native included a description of the outfit, and tagged the popular retailer in the post before uploading it Thursday night. Many of Renner’s 5 million Instagram followers flocked to the sultry vid, and nearly 184,000 made their way to the “like” button in just over an hour after it went live. She received over 1,800 comments in that short time. Her boyfriend, NBA player P.J. Washington, responded with a fire emoji. Fans complimented the model’s locks, physique, and attitude.

“Yesss! And I love your facial expressions!” one follower wrote.

“I’m obsessed with your hair like disss,” an Instagram user commented.

“Set the Tone Sis!!” a fan replied while adding a series of emoji.

“Her face expression say she’s cray cray,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Renner showcased her assets in a tight-fitting romper. The piece was black with fire graphics, and it hugged tightly onto her derriere. That clip garnered more than 220,000 likes.