Anna Vakili Shows Off Her Pert Derriere In A Printed Bikini

British model and TV personality Anna Vakili took to her Instagram account on Thursday, August 6, and treated her 1.2 million fans to a very hot booty pic, one that sent temperatures through the roofs.

In the snapshot, the 30-year-old model – who rose to fame after appearing on popular TV show Love Island, rocked a printed bikini that boasted white, gray, and, pink patterns. The sexy ensemble perfectly hugged her assets and allowed her to show off major skin, particularly her pert derriere and sexy thighs.

In addition to that, the bikini also exposed her tiny waist, thus accentuating her perfect waist-to-hip ratio. Anna completed her attire with a white beach cover-up that she loosely wrapped around her legs.

Anna wore a full face of makeup in keeping with her signature style. She styled her highlighted tresses in a sleek bun and accessorized with a pair of reflective sunglasses. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple by only opting for a delicate bracelet.

According to the geotag, the photoshoot took place at the La Guérite Restaurant in Cannes, France. Anna stood next to a rocky surface to soak up the sun. The picturesque background of the ocean and the beautiful blue sky added to the aesthetic of the photograph.

She struck a side pose to show off her peachy posterior, parted her lips, and looked straight at the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, she tagged the Exquisite Escapes Travel for sponsoring her post.

Within seven hours of going live, the steamy photograph amassed close to 30,000 likes. What’s more, several of Anna’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared about 160 messages to praise her amazing figure and sensual sense of style.

“Please come to Mykonos, Greece! I love you so much,” one of her fans commented.

“Oh wow, that’s one amazing booty! You are too hot to handle, babe,” another user chimed in.

“I think your boyfriend is lucky to have you. I am so envious. Nice pic, btw,” a third admirer remarked.

“Pleaseeeeeeee, let us know how you have such a flat stomach and a huge booty,” a fourth follower inquired.

Aside from her followers, several other TV stars and models also liked and commented on the picture, including Kendall Rae Knight, Shaughna Phillips, Bella Hassan, and Amber Rose Gill.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Anna posted another sultry snap on July 24 in which she displayed her curvaceous figure in a snake-skin print jumpsuit. As of the writing of this piece, the snap has amassed more than 37,000 likes.