Dannie Riel Leaves Little To The Imagination In Fishnet Bodysuit On Instagram

Dannie Riel has been tantalizing her Instagram followers lately with revealing snaps every once in a while, but her newest share was arguably the most eye-catching. The throwback snap was of herself posing on her back in a sexy black fishnet bodysuit, and she left little to the imagination.

The photo was taken at a professional studio with a completely white backdrop. She propped up her right knee and arched her lower back slightly as she raised her hand to play with her locks. Dannie also rested her left forearm on her head and closed her eyes, leaving her eye makeup on show. Her bright-colored lips popped and she gave a hint of a pout.

Her revealing bodysuit was see-through and Dannie censored her figure with a pair of tiny black thong bottoms that peeked through on the side of her hips. She also placed two “x” shaped tape on her chest and her underboob was hard to miss. Her pose also allowed her to show off her toned flat abs and her bare booty was visible too.

Moreover, Dannie wore her hair down with luxurious curls at the bottom, and she brushed most of her locks in front of her right shoulder. She also accessorized with a couple of eye-catching bracelets. These were silver and several inches long, and they added a futuristic vibe to her look. She also rocked a pair of small hoop earrings that peeked through in the shot.

The update has racked up over 4,000 likes in the first 40 minutes since it was posted, and her fans appeared to love it, leaving their rave reviews in the comments section.

“WOW!” exclaimed a devotee.

Others took note of her caption and sounded excited about the news of her newest share on YouTube titled “How I get my BODY HOT GIRL SUMMER ready!!”

“Running to YouTube now,” declared a second admirer.

“Will watch and review right now Queen,” gushed a third social media user.

“Beautiful and amazing……..forever and ever,” raved another supporter.

Additionally, Dannie shared another update on July 23, that time flaunting her figure in a dark pink bikini. She perched on the edge of an outdoor seating area and placed her hand behind her neck. She tilted her head up and smiled widely as she soaked up the rays. Her bikini top had a zipper in the center and two pockets on the front with buttons, and her matching bottoms left her hips bare.