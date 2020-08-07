‘The Bachelorette’ Breakup: Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen Have Reportedly Called Off Their Engagement

A new report confirms what many people have been speculating for a while now: Becca Kufrin and her The Bachelorette fiance have apparently ended their engagement. A number of fans had been expecting an official announcement on this, and now an insider shared some details about the supposed split with E! News.

For the moment, it seems this is the closest thing to a confirmation that fans will get. Unfortunately, the information happened to emerge on the two-year anniversary of when their engagement on The Bachelorette aired on ABC.

All week long, fans had been speculating that this confirmation was on the way. Things visibly became strained in early June and the two have seemingly been in separate areas of the country ever since.

Earlier on Thursday, people started buzzing over the fact that he had seemingly deleted a highlight reel of moments with his gal. At the time, they were still following one another on Instagram. As of this writing, it appears that continues to be the case.

However, neither of them had posted photos including the other one on Instagram since May.

Now, according to E! News, the two have called off their engagement. So far, neither of them has shared anything confirming this on social media. They also have not shared a statement with the outlet or responded to requests for comment. Despite that, an insider says that the two have definitely gone their separate ways.

“Becca is still very upset with Garrett’s comments and the controversy surrounding it. Their lifestyles don’t mesh anymore. Garrett wants different things and they came to a realization that they aren’t compatible anymore,” the source explained.

Matt Petit / ABC

The Bachelorette stars had moved into a place together in Carlsbad, California last year. However, she had been with her mother in Minnesota for the past couple of months. He seems to have bounced around a bit, and people will remember he was living in Reno, Nevada before relocating with his fiancee.

“Garrett is doing a backpacking trip in the wilderness with his buddies and is taking time for himself. They are trying to keep it low-key because they are still working things out, but the relationship is definitely done,” the source detailed.

While the social media move on his part may have prompted some questions, her current location certainly seemed to raise some eyebrows as well. It seems that she is currently staying at the La Quinta Resort in California, which happens to be where the upcoming season of The Bachelorette is currently filming.

There have been chaotic reports emerging related to that season, which was slated to star Clare Crawley. However, the buzz is that Clare already found love and Tayshia Adams is taking over.

As crazy as that is, several other franchise personalities including Becca, Hannah Ann Sluss, Wells Adams, and others have been spotted there. Nobody is entirely sure what these tidbits mean yet.

However, learning that The Bachelorette star from two years ago was there seemed to add fuel to the fire in terms of her relationship likely being over.

For now, everybody will have to wait and see when the two either release a statement or share something definitive on social media. The closest thing that has seemingly emerged thus far is that she made a comment on the E! News Instagram post about the situation.

“Lol interesting ‘source.’ I mean if nothing else, the least you could do is spell the names correctly and consistently in your article,” she quipped.

That’s not exactly a confirmation or a denial, so The Bachelorette viewers seem to be left hanging to a degree for now.