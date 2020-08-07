Dixie D’Amelio And Addison Rae Easterling Stun In New Beach Snapshots

Dixie D'Amelio and Addison Rae Easterling appeared to be having a great time playing around on the beach.

Social media sensation Dixie D’Amelio took to Instagram on Thursday, August 6, to share three stunning snapshots alongside her friend Addison Rae Easterling. The two TikTok queens appeared to be having a great time as they played around on the beach at night and posed for photos.

The two kept it casual during the beach excursion. D’Amelio rocked a gray hoodie and rolled-up red gym shorts. She wore her dark hair down naturally and appeared to go makeup-free. Meanwhile, Easterling rocked a light green zip-up hoodie with ripped white shorts. She wore her long, dark brown hair down in loose waves and appeared to wear some light makeup that only accentuated her already gorgeous looks. Both friends went barefoot as the walked in the sand.

The duo tried out three different playful poses. In the first snapshot, they stretched their arms out to form the shape of a heart, both beaming as they looked at the camera. In the second, they wrapped their arms around one another affectionately, both seemingly captured mid-laugh. In the third and final photo, the pair shared a hug, both giggling for the camera.

In her caption, D’Amelio expressed her love for her friend.

Unsurprisingly the post got a lot of attention online, racking up over 1.7 million likes in less than an hour. The teenage social media star boasts a whopping total of 15.5 million followers on Instagram overall, as well as an incredible 32.9 million followers on TikTok. Easterling also has a massive presence online and only continues to grow in popularity.

D’Amelio’s fans took to the comments section of this particular post to compliment her on her stunning looks and to attempt to earn a reply from her. Others expressed how much they enjoy seeing the duo together.

“The most gorgeous girls I’ve ever seen period,” commented one fan.

“I love this friendship! Dixison for the win! You two girls are absolutely stunning!” gushed another Instagram user.

“Omg I’m so happy you guys reunited,” remarked one more person.

The two girls went through a brief feud earlier this year but appear to have patched things up now.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, D’Amelio recently opened up in a candid post about the ups and downs of the past four years. She recently graduated from high school and thus took the time to reflect on some of the challenges she overcame during that time in her life. She expressed her gratitude towards everyone that had been been a part of her high school experience.