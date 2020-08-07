’90 Day Fiancé’: A Look At Paul Staehle And Karine Martins’ Relationship Through The Years

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé stars Paul Staehle and Karine Martins have been making headlines with their tumultuous relationship quite a bit recently, but here’s how it all began for the duo, according to a report from Us Weekly.

They met online after Paul decided to expand his search for love outside of his native Kentucky. While browsing dating profiles, Paul met Karine — a young woman living in Brazil. The duo appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, where he expressed his hurt about his past relationships before acknowledging that things might finally be different with Karine. They talked online for a while before Paul traveled to meet his girlfriend for the first time in-person. The couple faced a host of early obstacles in their relationship, including a language barrier that forced them to communicate through a translation app on their cellphones. Still, they planned on getting married and applying for the K-1 visa so they could start a new life together in America. Unfortunately, they ran into setbacks with the visa process, and Paul decided to move to Brazil.

They tied the knot in Brazil in November 2017, and welcomed son Pierre in March 2019.

“I’m very happy, very excited,” Paul said after Pierre’s birth. “I’m also very nervous and want to do everything the best that I can and do everything right. ”

TLC / Discovery Press

Throughout their marriage, Paul and Karine struggled to deal with their issues and it was revealed that Karine had filed paperwork to end the relationship. She later stopped the divorce process, but the drama didn’t end there. Earlier this month, Paul took to social media to inform fans and followers that Karine had taken off their son and that he had no idea where she was, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

In a series of videos, he explained that his wife had gotten into a car with a strange man and that she neglected to pack a car seat for their 16-month-old baby boy. Hours later, he returned to the social media platform to share photos of a restraining order filed against him. The documents showed Karine’s written statement, which claimed that she had been raped and abused by her husband and that he was holding on to her green card and other documents.

The mother-of-one addressed the incident a day later, telling her Instagram followers that she was not missing.

“I want you all to know that me and Pierre are doing well now,” she wrote. “All this past days I had a lot going on. I had issues where the police was called because I feared for my life and my son’s life which led me to ask for help and ultimately be rescued from an environment that no longer was healthy for none of us involved in the situation.”