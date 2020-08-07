Niece Waidhofer Sizzles In ‘Cheeky’ Update As She Poses In Sheer Black Lingerie In Front Of A Mirror

Instagram and cosplay model Niece Waidhofer sizzled in her latest update shared with her 1.9 million followers. The racy snap revealed her enviable booty as she posed in her underwear in front of a large mirror.

Niece wore a lacy black bra that seemed to strapless. As she leaned toward the camera with a cheeky grin on her face, the item of clothing plunged down low and revealed plenty of her ample cleavage. She also poked her tongue out, much to the delight of her adoring fans.

However, it was the bottom half of her attire that really got her supporters talking. Initially, it appeared that she was wearing thick-banded thong panties. However, with the creative use of angles used in the shot, it was revealed that they were actually attached to sheer stockings that also partially covered her voluptuous booty. This was seen in the mirror behind Niece who appeared to be taking the snap herself.

She posed with her legs crossed, which enhanced her curves as she supported the top half of her body on one arm. Her long dark locks cascaded messily over her shoulders and back. The look was completed by way of a black leather thing tied around her neck in a choker fashion. At the end of the neckwear dangled pointed silver toggles.

Niece rested in front of a bed which featured white linen and pillows as well as a beige cushion.

As soon as the cosplay model posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within four hours, the photo had amassed a whopping 82,500 likes and over 1,000 comments from her admirers.

“A wild Smiling Niece has appeared,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Good god you are creative with your selfies,” a fan gushed in response to the resourceful angling of the camera used to capture the booty shot.

“That smile is devilish. You’re definitely a siren of some sort,” said another user.

“Truly beautiful, my mind is just blown away,” a fourth person added.

In addition, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the racy image. As is usual with these sorts of shots, the most popular was the fire, heart-eyed, and heart emoji. At times, multiple rows were used in each comment as fans eagerly divulged just how much they adored Niece’s latest snap.

Niece often shares risque images on her social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posted a photo where she was topless underneath a jacket. She teamed this with lacy panties and thigh-high leather boots.