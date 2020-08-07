Sadie Robertson Stuns In A Tan Jumpsuit While At The Global Leadership Summit

Sadie Robertson looked adorable while hugging her husband in her latest Instagram post.

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson took to Instagram on Thursday, August 6 to share an adorable snapshot alongside her husband Christian Huff. The pair radiated happiness as they posed outside while attending The Global Leadership Summit.

Robertson rocked a tan jumpsuit with the pants rolled up. She sported blue socks and white sneakers. She wore her blond hair down straight and appeared to have on some light makeup that enhanced her already gorgeous features. The 23-year-old wrapped her arms around her husband as she turned to smile at the camera.

Huff looked handsome in a plain black T-shirt and some skinny joggers. He wrapped both arms around his wife, resting his chin on the top of her head.

In her caption, Robertson expressed her excitement about being able to attend The Global Leadership Summit. This event is is hosted by The Global Leadership Network. This is a Christian organization with the goal of helping churches meet their fullest potential by empowering leaders and teaching valuable skills.

The event features a variety of big name speakers that will give inspirational talks. In addition to Robertson, some of the other speakers for this year’s event include former president George W. Bush, Nona Jones, Michael Todd, Paula Faris and more, according to the organization’s official website.

Robertson asked her fans to pray for her as she prepared to partake in the talk. She also expressed just how important events like this one are in the current times.

Her post racked up over 100,000 likes and her many fans took to the comments section to encourage her and to share how much they admire her. Others sought information regarding where she purchased her outfit.

“God is truly using you in a great way He blessed you with a great Christian family and husband. Prayers for y’all,” wrote one fan.

“Can’t wait to here you speak! You inspire me so much!! You’re going to do amazing,” commented a second person.

“Can’t wait to listen in a few minutes. I know it’s going to be awesome! Praying for you!!” remarked a third fan.

Robertson, just like her other family members, has always been open and honest regarding her Christian faith. In addition to writing several books which focus on her own faith life, she is also the creator of an online faith-based community called Live Original. The platform allows Christian women to connect and pray for one another. She recently launched an app called LO Sister that is an extension of the platform, as The Inquisitr previously reported.