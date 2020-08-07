Eva Longoria Stuns In A High-Waisted Black Bikini In Breathtaking Black-And-White Snap: ‘Is It Friday Yet?’

Eva Longoria is ready for Friday, per her latest Instagram share. The actress expressed her desire for the weekend in a new post on Thursday, one that also included a breathtaking throwback snap that saw her showing some serious skin.

The black-and-white shot was for InStyle Magazine, with a timestamp in the bottom right corner indicating it was from the publication’s August 2015 issue. Eva was captured leaning up against a wooden wall in the photo and gazed off into the distance with an intense and sultry stare. She had a knitted white blanket wrapped around her as she worked the camera though, to the delight of her fans, her flawless physique and curves were still very much on display.

Eva looked stunned in a black bikini from Proenza Schouler that perfectly suited her petite figure. The set included a sweetheart-style top with a plunging neckline that exposed her ample cleavage and decolletage. It had thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a thick band that wrapped tightly around her ribcage, highlighting her slender frame.

The now 45-year-old also sported a pair of solid black bikini bottoms that hugged her curvaceous lower half in all of the right ways. The number boasted a high-rise waistband that reached just below her chest, accentuating her flat midsection and trim waist along the way. Fans were also treated to a glimpse of the star’s sculpted thigs and toned legs thanks to the number’s cheeky cut.

Eva’s dark locks were styled in a voluminous blow out for the gorgeous shot. They were worn in a deep side part and fell messily down to her shoulders while framing her face and striking features.

Fans were floored by the glamorous flashback snap, awarding it nearly 100,000 likes after just eight hours of going live to her feed. An additional 624 notes filled the comments section as well, many complimenting the Desperate Housewives actress on her head-turning display.

“Perfect picture,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely stunning! I need to get on this level,” quipped another fan.

“OMG. You are the most beautiful woman I have ever seen,” a third follower remarked.

“You’re still a stunner, well done,” praised a fourth admirer.

Earlier this week, Eva treated her audience to a more recent look at her incredible body. She took to her account on Tuesday to share a sizzling selfie in which she sported a plunging black one-piece swimsuit. Her followers went absolutely wild for the snap, awarding it over 288,000 likes and 2,570 comments to date.