Lindsey Vonn Introduces Fans To Cute Costar Of Her New Amazon Series

Lindsey Vonn's show will follow people and their dogs as they travel around the world.

Lindsey Vonn is going to help fans who can’t travel right now see the world from the comfort of their own homes. On Thursday, the 35-year-old former Olympian announced that she has a new show coming to Amazon Prime Video. It will follow her globetrotting adventures with a number of cute and cuddly costars, including one of her own canine companions.

In an Instagram video, Lindsey introduced her fans to her silent but adorable co-host, her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Lucy. As she held her floppy-eared dog up for her viewers to see, she revealed that their new series will be called The Pack.

“So, I don’t know if you noticed, but Lucy and I were on a bit of an adventure this past winter,” Lindsey said.

The retired professional skier asked her pet if she wanted to inform their viewers about what they’ve been working on. However, the black, white, and tan spaniel just gazed at Lindsey with her big brown puppy-dog eyes.

“We traveled around the world, and it is amazing,” Lindsey said. “We can’t wait for you to see it.”

As she spoke, she shook one of her pup’s little paws and held her up closer to the camera. She also tried to get a smooch from the somewhat unresponsive pooch before remarking that she was “over it.”

Deadline shared a few more details about Lindsey’s new series. The publication revealed that The Pack is a reality competition that “has been described as The Amazing Race with dogs.” It will follow humans and their canine companions as they travel across multiple continents, completing various challenges along the way. They’ll be joined by a group of veterinarians and dog experts.

The people and their pups will be competing for a $500,000 prize, along with another $250,000 to be donated to their favorite animal charity. The series is expected to air later this year.

During an interview with CNN, Lindsey revealed that Lucy was traveling the world with her long before the dynamic duo became co-hosts, and she even accompanied her to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. The athlete credited the spaniel and her other rescue dogs for helping to lift her spirits when two serious knee injuries and subsequent surgeries caused her to struggle with depression.

Lindsey’s dogs often make appearances on her Instagram page, and her canines can be just as competitive as she is. As reported by The Inquisitr, her chow retriever, Bear, was shown racing her to the end of her pool and back in one of her videos. Her Pack co-host also made a cameo in the clip, but she was content to stay out of the water and observe the competition.