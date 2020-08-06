Devon Windsor Shares Hilarious ‘Beauty Mode’ Clip As She Changes From Bath Robe To Sexy Mesh Top

Instagram model and swimwear designer Devon Winsor entertained her 2.1 million followers with her recent video update. Sharing one of her recent TikTok clips, the celebrity joked about how much easier it would be with a “beauty mode” function.

The short clip started with Devon wearing a bathrobe and no makeup. She appeared to be in her bathroom as a glass shower screen could be seen behind her, indicating that she had just finished showering and was now ready to start her beauty regime.

With her hair pulled up on top of her head in a messy bun, the celebrity mouthed along to the male speaker who was questioning what “beauty mode” was.

A finger then covered the clip before revealing Devon after a complete transformation. The celebrity’s make up was now flawless. The model’s hair had also been released from its bun, styled, and parted to one side. Her locks cascaded down over one shoulder as a result of this.

The Instagram sensation now sported a revealing black mesh top with a high neck and short sleeves. It was worn over the top of a black satin bra that plunged down low in the front, revealing her cleavage.

Devon continued to mouth along to the commentator who was both shocked and impressed at the sudden transformation.

In the caption, she lamented that if only “getting ready was that fast” as well as wishing that the function was actually a real thing in her everyday life.

As soon as Devon posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within seven hours, the clip had gathered 68,500 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“What you don’t understand is that you’re beautiful even in the first version,” one follower wrote in the comments section in response to the before and after reveal in the TikTok video.

“Cutie pie,” a fan said.

“Hahha. Too funny,” said another user.

“Ahahah love it,” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers opted to simply use emoji in order to convey how they felt about the update. The most popular appeared to be the crying with laughter, heart, and heart-eyed emoji.

Devon is most well-known for sharing swimwear shots to her social media account since she also owns and designs for Devon Windsor Swim. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a bikini shot that saw her topless as she walked her dog along a sandbar at the beach.